TRANSFORMING J&K| Lt Governor Sinha e-inaugurates 44 Digital Village Centres

Srinagar: In order to digitally connect the Panchayats and strengthen the mode of public service delivery, the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today e-inaugurated 44 Digital Village Centres here at Civil Secretariat.

J&K Government is making digital interventions to bring the working of the PRI institutions close to the Government’s functioning and improving the quality of life in rural areas. The new initiative will enable the government to disseminate its programme and policies through a readily available system, observed the Lt Governor.

Each Panchayat office will be digitally integrated with higher offices to provide basic government services to rural population using digital technology, he added.

We are developing robust communication infrastructure so that every citizen has access to all government services and information when and where they need, while ensuring efficiency and transparency in the public delivery system, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to ensure that the Government services must reach the grassroots level and their benefits shall be availed by the PRI members and the rural habitations.

Highlighting the key features of the Digital Village Centres, the Lt Governor stated the facility will also act as a resource centre for providing skill development training, holding information sharing and interactive sessions with experts and government officials.