Transport Department Baramulla gets pragmatic

Baramulla: Adopting a pragmatic approach for the driving license test, the Transport department in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district concluded a four-day ‘on road test’ conducted at seven locations of the district.
Contrary, to the conventional way of testing, the on-road driving license test is considered as ‘Gold Standard’ evaluation and examines the proficiency of driving license aspirant in operating a motor vehicle.
Besides, it assesses the skill of the driver during uphill and downhill drive, pedestrian movement and dealing with the road curves.
“The conventional way of testing too is good, however, evolving and showing much more practical approach is important as driving license holder has to finally operate vehicle on the road,” said Mubashir Jan, Assistant Road Transport officer (ARTO) Baramulla.
The on-road tests were conducted at seven locations across the district from July 12 to July 16 and were held for the learners as well as for the regular driving license aspirants.
As the ‘on-road tests’ were conducted at different locations of the district, it enabled the transport authorities to hold these tests in close vicinities of the driving license aspirants, which has happened for the first time in north Kashmir.
Ashiq Hussain of Boniyar sharing his experience of participating in the on-road test said that the experience was refreshing and provided practical knowledge of driving in the area.
“Our area is hilly and prone to accidents. The on-road driving test for the local aspirants evaluated the skill of the driver during uphill and downhill driving. It is a practical approach and can prove better in preventing accidents especially in areas like ours where roads are hilly and full of curves,” he said.
ARTO Baramulla, Mubashir Jan said that besides the driving license test, the aim of the event was to educate the masses about non-motorised transport like cycling and walking.
He said the driving test campaign has evoked huge enthusiasm among the locals.
Ahmad said that the roads were the “natural institute of driving and realistic rather than being hypothetical” and that this was the reason why they had chosen roads for the driving tests.
He said that the drive had been initiated on the directions of Transport Secretary, Hirdesh Kumar, Transport Commissioner, and DC Baramulla under the Central Motor Vehicle Rule (CMVR) 1989.