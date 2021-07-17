Transport Department Baramulla gets pragmatic

Baramulla: Adopting a pragmatic approach for the driving license test, the Transport department in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district concluded a four-day ‘on road test’ conducted at seven locations of the district.

Contrary, to the conventional way of testing, the on-road driving license test is considered as ‘Gold Standard’ evaluation and examines the proficiency of driving license aspirant in operating a motor vehicle.

Besides, it assesses the skill of the driver during uphill and downhill drive, pedestrian movement and dealing with the road curves.

“The conventional way of testing too is good, however, evolving and showing much more practical approach is important as driving license holder has to finally operate vehicle on the road,” said Mubashir Jan, Assistant Road Transport officer (ARTO) Baramulla.

The on-road tests were conducted at seven locations across the district from July 12 to July 16 and were held for the learners as well as for the regular driving license aspirants.