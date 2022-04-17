Tree plantation at Kaiyan village on LoC in Machil sector

Kupwara: Army and villagers of remote Line of Control (LoC) village of Kaiyan- Kamkari in Machil sector on Sunday conducted save trees campaign.

According to a press note, the campaign saw enthusiastic participation from locals especially children. A total of 350 trees were planted. Discussions on protecting the environment were carried out.

“It needs to be mentioned that this isolated remote village is totally dependent upon land and forests for their livelihood and thus the importance of saving mother nature,” the press note added.