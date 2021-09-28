Tribal Affairs Deptt to launch Prime Minister’s Van Dhan Scheme

Srinagar: The Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), Govt of India and J&K Tribal Affairs Department in coordination with District Administration finalised modalities for launch of tribal cooperatives support scheme, being introduced in 5 districts Phase-I which will be followed by remaining districts in two phases.

Government of India on intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has initiated the process to extend the benefits of scheme to J&K for the first time. It will immensely benefit the forest dependent tribal communities.

The Tribal Affairs Department had formulated proposal for extension of Prime Minister’s Van Dhan Scheme to J&K aimed at providing livelihood support to tribal population, particularly women. The Scheme envisages to establish cluster of Tribal Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in tribal concentration pockets enabling the communities to avail various livelihood opportunities. SHGs with 20 members will be constituted and every cluster of 15 SHGs will be provided a grant of Rs 15.00 Lakh as initial support while every cluster will also be provided infrastructure support of Rs 20.00 Lakh each. Special focus is also being laid to establish SHGs of migratory population as well.