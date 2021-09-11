Tribal Affairs Deptt, TRIFED plan financial, infrastructure support for tribal communities in J&K

Pertinently the tribal affairs department has already written to District Development Commissioners and forest department for district wise details of Minor Forest Produce and plan for infrastructure development including development of processing centres and value addition system. Implementation of The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Rights) Act in Jammu and Kashmir is all set to pave way for rights over minor forest produce to be extended to tribal communities for which tribal department will offer minimum support price for procurement and also provide infrastructure development support.

Every group of 15 Tribal SHGs will be provided a grant of Rs 15 lakhs as revolving fund by TRIFED while the tribal affairs department in coordination with district administration will provide infrastructure for SHGs. The Van Dhan Yojana or Van Dhan Scheme, a component of the The ‘Mechanism for Marketing of Minor Forest Produce (MFP) through Minimum Support Price (MSP) & Development of Value Chain for MFP will be extended to Jammu and Kashmir by Government of India after signing of MoU which will help empower the tribal farmers, gatherers and artisans.

Under the new initiative department in coordination with TRIFED is targeting livelihood generation for tribal farmers, artisans and gatherers and transforming them into entrepreneurs.The idea is to set-up tribal community-owned Van Dhan Vikas Kendra Clusters (VDVKCs) in predominantly forested tribal districts and tribal majority pockets covering several districts including Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban, Bandipora, Budgam and Kupwara. TRIFED will support branding and marketing plan of tribal SHGs which will include Procurement of Equipment (through GeM/ tendering by SIA/DIU), Identification of Master Trainers, Training in Value addition, Use of equipment.