Tribal migratory families to receive ration from nearest FPS

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued guidelines for making ration available to migratory nomadic tribal families from nearest Fair Price Shops (FPS) on migration to higher reaches in summer. The order issued in this regard endeavours to making them eligible for exercising portability and ensuring each family received their due ration quota.

The decision came after detailed discussions held between Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Tribal Affairs Department about the issues faced by tribal families regarding ration in highland pastures in Kashmir as they were registered in various districts.

Commissioner/ Secretary, FCS&CA Zubair Ahmed and Secretary Tribal Affairs Department Shahid Iqbal Choudhary held deliberations on the subject in view feedback from various stakeholders and areas in Kashmir districts regarding ration issue faced by families in some pockets owing to their non-registration.

The department of FCS&CA has issued directions on the subject for registration of all uncovered tribal families and also that both directors FCS&CA will coordinate to detach offline POS families not receiving ration and attach them to nearest Fair Price Shop to ensure ration is delivered to all the migratory families during the period of migration. These families will be provided ration under the portability system at both the places depending on the period of stay.