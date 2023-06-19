Tribute paid to noted writer Ghulam Nabi Gowhar on death anniversary

Chrari Sharif: Glowing tributes were paid to legendary writer, jurist and novelist late Ghulam Nabi Gowhar on his 5th death anniversary at a function organised by Kashmir Markaz Adab-w-Saqafat.

The event was held in the seminar hall of GBHSS,Chrar-i-Sharief. Prof. Shad Ramzan was Chief guest on the occasion. Principal GBHSS, Gh Mohi-ud-in Baig, noted writers Mohd. Ayub Kaw, Mohd Yousf Shaheen, Prez. KMAS. Dr Gazanfar Ali Gazal, Begum Haseena Akhtar, Nazir Ibn Shahbaz ,SDPO Chrari sharief , Salim Jehangir also shared the presidium.

On this occasion this year's Gowhar Memorial Award was conferred on Prof Shaad Ramzaan ,who has been recently selected as Sahitya Academy , Convenor Working Board Kashmiri . A galaxy of prominent writers from across the Kashmir valley graced the event by their benign presence.

While paying rich tribute to Gowhar, Shad Ramzan said he took the novel writing in Kashmiri to the next level by blurring the difference between fact and fiction, adding that Gowhar wrote novels but hidden in these was the history of Kashmir that had remained undocumented. His novel Arg-e-Ashud is in reality the history of Kashmir from 1947 onwards whereas his another novel Gilnavith Kath tells the history of Kashmir before 1947. “For a person who wants to understand Kashmir politics in depth, should essentially read novels of Gh Nabi Gowhar," Shad Ramzan observed. About the richness of languages , Shad Ramzan said , now it was scientifically proven that Kashmir is one of the ancient human civilizations of the world.