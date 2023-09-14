TRIBUTES PAID TO KOKERNAG MARTYRS | Candle marches taken out across Kupwara including LoC

Kupwara: In a solemn and heartfelt tribute to the bravehearts who made the ultimate sacrifice of life in the line of duty at Kokernag, Anantnag, yesterday, citizens from all walks of life came together in a candlelight march today evening at various locations of Kupwara district, an official press release said.

The candlelight marches were held for poignant, peaceful demonstration of solidarity, to mourn the loss of valiant soldiers and to express profound gratitude for their unwavering commitment to the nation in various locations of Kupwara, Handwara, Lolab and Karnah subdivisions.

These marches commenced at various locations across District Kupwara. The protestors proceeded through towns and villages attracting a large and diverse crowd of people.

The atmosphere was sombre and the silence was profound as participants, holding flickering candles, walked in unison, paying their respects to the fallen heroes. Many held placards with messages of condolences, patriotism, and appreciation for the Indian Army and J&K police.

This collective display of grief and unity transcended boundaries, as people from various backgrounds, religions, and age groups participated, underscoring the nation's unwavering support for its armed forces.