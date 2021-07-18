Trust JK people with democracy, Statehood, Fundamental rights: Kamal

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Sunday said that there can be no redemption in the situation in JK “unless the dignity of the people of J&K is restored, saying trusting the local populace with democracy, Statehood and basic fundamental rights can go a long way in assuaging the situation in JK.”

A press statement issued by the party read, “while rescinding the status of J&K unilaterally and undemocratically, it was claimed that the measures will manifestly increase employment prospects for the local youth but the reality on ground is completely different, said party’s additional general secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal while expressing concern over the increasing administrative inertia, unaccountability and development deficit in Jammu and Kashmir. Kamal said the appalling situation J&K is reeling under is the direct consequence of the measures which were taken unilaterally by ruling dispensation on 5th of August 2019.”