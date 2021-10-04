Trust J&K with democracy, fundamental rights: NC

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Monday said that trusting the people of J&K with democracy, and basic fundamental rights could go a long way in healing their wound and cleaning the cobwebs of mistrust between Srinagar and New Delhi.

A statement of NC issued here said that addressing a meeting of senior party functionaries and workers at Nawa-e-Subha party headquarters, he said, “The absence of democracy and a long spell of bureaucratic rule has obstructed the development prospectus in the entire region. The airdropped coterie of officials at the helm of power in J&K seems to care little about the issues concerning the people.”

Sagar said that it was claimed that the post abrogation era would iron out all issues and put the region on the track of “development and prosperity” but in reality the region had been plunged into an abyss of chaos and uncertainty.

“The morass that the entire region finds it in belies those claims. The local administration has become slack and is not living up to its obligations. It is our educated and skilled youth who have particularly been at the receiving end of all this,” he said.

Pointing out to the extensive puff-jobs and window dressing of incumbent administration, Sagar said people were suffering on different accounts ranging from inflation, development deficit, to rising unemployment and administrative inertia.

Meanwhile, senior NC leader Mir Ghulam Rasool Naaz was re-elected as District President Bandipora for the second term.