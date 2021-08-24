Tufail Matoo sent to Culture Deptt

Jammu: The J&K government Tuesday placed Tufail Matoo, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department (GAD), at the disposal of the Culture Department to render necessary assistance in the implementation of various initiatives under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations till further orders.

“Ishtaq Ahmad Bhat, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Culture Department,” read a GAD order.

Through a separate order, the GAD transferred five junior scale officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) and placed their services at the disposal of Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth, J&K for further duties with immediate effect.

These officers include Abdul Khabir, junior JKAS (2011), who was posted as Divisional Publicity Officer, Jammu, Murtaza Rashid, junior JKAS (2012-11), who was posted as Block Development Officer, Hajin, Bandipora, Anoop Kumar, junior JKAS (2012-11), who was posted as Assistant Director, Employment, Doda, Muhammad Shafait, junior JKAS (2012-11), who was posted as District Social Welfare Officer, Shopian and Gourav Gupta, junior JKAS (2015) who was posted as Child Development Project Officer in the office of Mission Director, ICDS.