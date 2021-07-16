Twin Bandipora hamlets without potable water

Bandipora: The twin mountainous hamlets of Chak Grooora and Chana Gali in Saderkoot village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district are craving for potable water.

The locals said that they have to travel long distances to get a bucket of water. The women of the villages said that they have to walk around 3 km to fetch water and carry the water filled utensils on their heads.

Locals said that Jal Shakti Abhiyan had sanctioned a water supply scheme, the work on which was initiated in 2019.

However, the scheme is incomplete despite the lapse of three years as the contractors either abandoned the work or did not turn up to complete the project, the locals said.