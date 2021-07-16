Twin Bandipora hamlets without potable water

Bandipora: The twin mountainous hamlets of Chak Grooora and Chana Gali in Saderkoot village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district are craving for potable water.
The locals said that they have to travel long distances to get a bucket of water. The women of the villages said that they have to walk around 3 km to fetch water and carry the water filled utensils on their heads.
Locals said that Jal Shakti Abhiyan had sanctioned a water supply scheme, the work on which was initiated in 2019.
However, the scheme is incomplete despite the lapse of three years as the contractors either abandoned the work or did not turn up to complete the project, the locals said.
According to locals, another contractor was hired but he also left the work midway and whatever work was done on the scheme had been undone with the damages.
The locals said that they had appealed the highest authorities in the district administration to help provide water to the areas. However, the locals said that their representations have not borne any fruit.
Executive Engineer PHE, Khaliq Qureshi said that the delay in the work was due to the contractor as he was refusing to proceed with the work contract.
He said that they had sent him a final notice and the issue would be resolved soon.