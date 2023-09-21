Twin Gurez villagers suffer due to non-availability of ration stores

Bandipora: The residents of Kanzalwan and Nyle, two remote villages in the Gurez Valley in north Kashmir, are facing hardships due to the lack of local government ration stores.

The villagers said that they have to travel long distances to get the government-subsidised rice, which often costs them a lot of money as the villages have no regular transport services.

“We have been waiting for almost 10 years for the Fair Price Shops (FPS) to open, but they are still shut and no ration is being distributed,” Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, an elderly villager said.

He said that they had to hire private vehicles every month to fetch 10 kg of rice from at least a 5 km distance.

“It’s well-known that the public transport in Gurez, especially in the peripheral villages, is almost nonexistent and we often pay Rs 200 to Rs 300 every month to get our ration,” another villager said.