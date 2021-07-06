Two term exams for class 10, 12 hailed

New Delhi: The plan by the CBSE to split the class 10 and 12 board exams into two terms has been hailed by school principals and education experts who believe the decision taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic may become the foundation of similar examination reforms in the future.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus are part of the special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2021-22 announced by the CBSE.

"Critics may argue about the lack of seriousness students display in internal tests and assignments or how reflective are internal assessments of a student's capability?