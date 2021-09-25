UK MP’s statement on Kashmir eye-opener for Pakistan: Chrungoo

Jammu: Kashmiri Pandit leader and J&K BJP’s Incharge Department of Political Feedback, Ashwani Chrungoo Saturday said that the statement on Kashmir of Member of Parliament (MP) of United Kingdom (UK), Bob Blackman in the British Parliament was an eye-opener for Pakistan and the rest of the world.

Chrungoo said that Blackman told the UK’s House of Commons that if India had withdrawn troops in Kashmir, Islamist forces would have come in and eliminated democracy in Kashmir.

He said that Blackman pointed out that it was because of the Indian Army that Kashmir had not become another Afghanistan.

Chrungoo said that he also appreciated what the UK Minister for Asia in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Amanda Milling, said while responding to the debate by reiterating the UK government’s stance on Kashmir as a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

“Milling responded to the debate saying that the government takes the situation in Kashmir very seriously but it’s for India and Pakistan to find a lasting political solution. It’s not for the UK to prescribe a solution or to act as a mediator,” he said.

Chrungoo said that the representative of India in the UN maturely replied to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s diatribe against India.