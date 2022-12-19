UMEED Community Bazaar inaugurated

Anantnag: UMEED Community Bazaar was inaugurated today by Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dooru Shahabad Ghulam Rasool Wani at Mehmoodabad, Dooru.
The bazaar is a joint venture of Self-Help groups based in Dooru Shahabad area.
Speaking on the occasion, SDM lauded the role of JKRLM in Women empowerment and sustainable Livelihood. He said while catering to specific requirements of the community and leveraging their potential to bring a positive change in the society, these members have started this venture to give a promising message to the people that they have the ability to compete in any field and justify that they are second to none.
While they have gained huge acknowledgement from all the corners of the society, their step towards self-empowerment is a commendable step, he added.
The main objective of the initiative is to empower the rural women aimed at reducing the rural unemployment by providing them gainful self-employment opportunities and to garner income generating capabilities of rural women.
The programme started with highlighting the success stories of the members including establishing Dairy and Sheep units.