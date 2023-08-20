UNDER THE RAINBOW | Baramulla’s transgender community lacks awareness about welfare schemes

Baramulla: Despite the launch of various welfare programmes by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to support the transgender community, the community members in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district are demonstrating a lack of response in enrolling for these vital schemes.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment introduced the Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE) scheme, which encompasses the sub-scheme ‘Comprehensive Rehabilitation for the Welfare of Transgender Persons’.

The sub-scheme places significant emphasis on rehabilitation, provision of medical services and intervention, counselling, education, scholarships, skill development, and economic opportunities for transgender individuals.

To simplify access without the need for a physical interface, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has established the National Portal for Transgender Persons.

This portal enables transgender individuals across the country to apply for transgender certificates and identity cards through a seamless end-to-end mechanism.