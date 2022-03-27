Unending cycle of violence has destroyed thousands of families: Sajad Lone

Srinagar: J&K Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Gani Lone today said the unending cycle of violence in Jammu and Kashmir has destroyed thousands of families and put a sudden end to countless dreams.
According to a press note, he was in district Kupwara essentially to make social visits and offer condolences at a number of places.
Lone visited Sirajpora, Tarathpora, Manzgam, Hirri, Awoora, Kupwara town, Handwara town and Guloora areas in District Kupwara where he held a series of social interactions with party workers and general public. He also visited the bereaved families of several PC workers.
The PC President interacted with the families and expressed his heartfelt sympathies on the loss of their loved ones. He offered Fatiha and prayed for eternal peace to the deceased souls.
Lone also visited the family of slain cop Amir Hussain Lone in Hirri and expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family.
“The unending cycle of violence has destroyed thousands of families and put a sudden end to countless dreams. It is imperative that we explicitly condemn and denounce violence. Such dastardly acts should be condemned unequivocally and must have no societal acceptance,” he said.
He was accompanied by senior leader Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Chairman DDC Kupwara Irfan Panditpori, Vice Chairman DDC Kupwara Haji Farooq Ahmed among many others.