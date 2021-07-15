Unfair pricing of sacrificial animals impede fulfilling of religious obligations: Javid Baig

Srinagar: Apni Party spokesperson Javid Hassan Baig on Thursday said that the government should put a check on the soaring prices of sacrificial animals in the markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha across Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Baig said that the spiked up prices of livestock meant for sacrifice has resulted in impeding the fulfillment of religious obligations by low and middle-income citizens.

“The demand of exorbitantly high prices from the buyers has made it nearly impossible for them to carry on with this religious duty. Appalling, the absence of a government based moderating agency has worsened the situation,” he expressed.

He said that the government must regulate prices of sacrificial animals while putting a vigil check on the markets so that unfair pricing is curbed.