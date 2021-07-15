Unfair pricing of sacrificial animals impede fulfilling of religious obligations: Javid Baig
Srinagar: Apni Party spokesperson Javid Hassan Baig on Thursday said that the government should put a check on the soaring prices of sacrificial animals in the markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha across Kashmir.
In a statement issued here, Baig said that the spiked up prices of livestock meant for sacrifice has resulted in impeding the fulfillment of religious obligations by low and middle-income citizens.
“The demand of exorbitantly high prices from the buyers has made it nearly impossible for them to carry on with this religious duty. Appalling, the absence of a government based moderating agency has worsened the situation,” he expressed.
He said that the government must regulate prices of sacrificial animals while putting a vigil check on the markets so that unfair pricing is curbed.
He also demanded that the concerned departments need to carry out stern actions against those who hike-up the prices of essential commodities during the time of Eid while taking an unjust advantage of their consumers.
Baig also urged the municipalities, DDCs and BDCs across Kashmir to carry out comprehensive cleanliness drives in their respective jurisdictions ahead of Eid so that the citizens do not have to face any inconvenience on this auspicious occasion.
With regards to the pandemic, Baig requested the general public to avoid any complacent behaviour over Eid and ardently follow the requisite SOP’s in order to halt the further spread of the disease.