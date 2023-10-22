Unfulfilled dream of decongesting old town Baramulla leaves locals in despair

Baramulla: In the heart of Baramulla, the old town stands as a silent witness to its glorious past, a past that has slowly faded with time.

Once a thriving trade centre, it now grapples with the burden of congestion and a lack of essential infrastructure, leaving the dreams of its residents unfulfilled.

The consistent lack of interest shown by the successive regimes in its development has left its residents to yearn for basic amenities.

The glaring example of this neglect is the long-overdue decongestion programme, which has remained stagnant for nearly two decades.

Announced earlier by the then dispensation, the decongestion project was aimed to address the densely-populated old town's infrastructure issues.