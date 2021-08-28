Unidentified body found in River Jhelum at Sopore

Sopore: An unidentified body of a man was found in River Jhelum near Jamia Bridge in north Kashmir’s Sopore area on Saturday.

Some locals spotted the body floating over the water in River Jhelum near Jamia Bridge in Sopore and immediately informed Police about it.

Soon after being informed, a team of Police reached the spot and recovered the body.

A Police officer said that the body had been recovered from the river and taken into Police custody for postmortem. He said that a case under the relevant sections of the law had been registered and further investigations initiated in this regard.