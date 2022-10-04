Unidentified body recovered from Jhelum in Sopore

Sopore: An unidentified body of a female was recovered from river Jhelum in north Kashmir’s Sopore on Tuesday. Reports said that some locals spotted the body floating in river Jhelum in Ningli area of Sopore and immediately informed the police.

Meanwhile, a police official also confirmed this and told Greater Kashmir that one female unidentified body, aged about 35-45 years was recovered from the Ningli area in the jurisdiction of Police Station Tarzoo Sopore. Later the body was kept in the mortuary at SDH Sopore for identification, the official said.

None had come forward to identify and claim the body till Tuesday evening. Officials said, “If anybody has any information regarding the identity of the dead body, may kindly inform Sopore Police on following contact numbers: 9596773011, 9596773004, 9596773024 and 7006707586.”