Union Additional Secretary inspects functioning of Centre of Excellence at Zawoora

Srinagar: Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Vivek Agarwal, today visited and inspected the functioning of Centre of Excellence at Zawoora, Srinagar.
Pertinently, Centre of Excellence has been established with an aim to improve the production and productivity including the quality parameters of various fruit crops grown under Valley conditions with adoption of the latest techniques which are being demonstrated at the Centre. This CoE serves as a demonstration and training centre as well as a source of planting material to the orchardists of the valley.
Additional Secretary took stock of facilities being available in the Center like production of micro-irrigation, high-tech greenhouse technology, tissue culture labs, bio-control labs and weather forecasting station.
Vivek Agarwal expressed satisfaction over the activities and achievements of the Centre of Excellence towards streamlining the Horticulture sector in the Valley. He assured that all possible help from the government of India shall be extended to establish more such Centres of Excellence in the private sector in the Union Territory.
He also visited Potato Seed Multiplication Farm Yarikha, Tangmarg. During the visit, Additional Secretary inspected different sections of the Farm and interacted with the concerned officers and technical experts about the working of the unit.
Director Agriculture briefed the Additional Secretary regarding the activities being carried out in the farm for propagation of virus free seed tubers. He said that unique climatic conditions in the Valley offers good opportunity for propagating virus free Potato Seeds here. The department has embarked on the principle of “One Farm One/Two Products” as per the suitability and technical parameters like soil texture, soil health and irrigation status of the farms, he said adding that production of 6000 quintal of hi quality virus free Potato Seeds is expected from the 6 High Altitude Departmental Potato Seed Multiplication farms during the current year.
While appreciating work done by the Agriculture Department Kashmir, Additional Secretary highlighted the importance of latest technological interventions during the production of Potato Seed tubers. He asked to put in all the efforts for a successful cropping season so that the Union territory could not only become self reliant in terms of Potato Seed requirement but should be in a position to export seed (Potato Seed) to other parts of country as well.
Regarding the issue of availability of Breeder Seeds, Additional Secretary assured that the matter would be taken up with Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR).