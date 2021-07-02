Union Additional Secretary inspects functioning of Centre of Excellence at Zawoora

Srinagar: Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Vivek Agarwal, today visited and inspected the functioning of Centre of Excellence at Zawoora, Srinagar.

Pertinently, Centre of Excellence has been established with an aim to improve the production and productivity including the quality parameters of various fruit crops grown under Valley conditions with adoption of the latest techniques which are being demonstrated at the Centre. This CoE serves as a demonstration and training centre as well as a source of planting material to the orchardists of the valley.

Additional Secretary took stock of facilities being available in the Center like production of micro-irrigation, high-tech greenhouse technology, tissue culture labs, bio-control labs and weather forecasting station.