Union Add'l Secy DARPG reviews implementation of 'Behtar Nizam-e-Hukumat-Kashmir Aelmia' resolution

During the meeting it was desired that for the development of District Governance Index, a functional working group having representative from IMPARD, E&S Department, NCGG, 2-3 academicians be set up to study the availability of data with Economics and Statistics Department vis-à-vis data shared regarding Good Governance Index and District Governance Index of Himachal Pradesh.

It was also decided that there would be three Capacity Building Programmes of one to two weeks duration, covering Smart Policing, Soft Skills, Education, Health and Financial requirements like GFR, PFMS, GEM for officers of J&K being conducted by National Centre for Good Governance, Government of India.

It was also agreed that few success stories of J&K should be documented as case studies by Centre for Innovation Policy and Governance (CIPG).