Union Fisheries Minister takes stock of central schemes in Baramulla

Baramulla: The Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupali, on Thursday visited Baramulla and took stock of the implementation of the centrally sponsored schemes.

On this occasion, the Union Minister inaugurated three mobile Veterinary Clinic Vans and six Bikes for carrying out Artificial Insemination (AI) and other treatment of the livestock at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner Baramulla, Sehrish Asghar, highlighted the achievement in the fisheries, Animal Husbandry and dairying in the Baramulla district.