Union Fisheries Minister takes stock of central schemes in Baramulla

Baramulla: The Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupali, on Thursday visited Baramulla and took stock of the implementation of the centrally sponsored schemes.
On this occasion, the Union Minister inaugurated three mobile Veterinary Clinic Vans and six Bikes for carrying out Artificial Insemination (AI) and other treatment of the livestock at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.
On this occasion, the deputy commissioner Baramulla, Sehrish Asghar, highlighted the achievement in the fisheries, Animal Husbandry and dairying in the Baramulla district.
Union Minister was informed that district Baramulla produces 19.50 cr liters of milk annually which makes the district milk surplus. It was revealed that 368 cases were sponsored under Integrated Dairy Development Scheme in the current financial year in which 270 units have been sanctioned thereby generating employment avenues to 286 youth of Baramulla district.
While highlighting the achievements made under Dairying and Sheep Husbandry, it was revealed that 20.05 lac kgs of mutton is being produced against the target of 20.13 lac kgs in the district. Similarly, the district has scaled up the fish production from 915 tonnes in 2020-21 to 1685 tonnes in 2022-23. The Union Minister said that keeping in view the productivity of the IDDS scheme, norms have been relaxed so that more youth avail the benefits under thescheme. And employment avenues are created besides scaling up the livestock production in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
On this occasion, the Union Minister lauded the efforts of district administration for successful implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in the district and said that livestock is the most important sector in the economy of Jammu and Kashmir with a huge potential of employment generation.
“The livestock sector has potential to turn the economy of Jammu and Kashmir vibrant,” said Parshottam Rupali. “The sector can also play a key role in the employment generation,” added Rupali. On the occasion, the Union Minister distributed sanction letters among beneficiaries of fisheries, dairy and sheep farming units and latter held insightful interaction with the District Development Council , Municipal Council and other PRIs of the district. The DDC Chairperson Safina Beigh apprised the Union Minister with the ongoing development in the district and put forward several demands including reconstruction of Trout rearing unit at Bella Boniyar in Baramulla district.