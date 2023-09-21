Union Joint Secretary Horticulture visits IIKSTC Dusoo, IGC Lassipora

Pulwama: Union Joint Secretary Horticulture, Department, Priya Ranjan, Thursday visited India International Kashmir Saffron Trade Centre (IIKSTC), Dussoo Pampore and IGC Lassipora, Pulwama.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he inspected different sections of IIKSTC and was briefed by the concerned officers regarding various facilities available there like preserving, grading, packing, labelling, processing, marketing for the concerned saffron farmers.
While addressing the meeting, Union Joint secretary reiterated Governments commitment towards development of saffron sector. He said the GI tagging of Kashmir saffron has increased its significance in national as well as global markets.
He took a detailed review about the current status of saffron production, marketing facilities being provided to saffron growers. He impressed upon the concerned officers to ensure optimum use of different facilities available at the IIKSTC. He asked the management of IIKSTC to maximise awareness among the saffron growers.
Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal gave a detailed presentation of saffron sector and the interventions by the department for the promotion of saffron sector. He also briefed the Union Joint Secretary regarding the functioning of India International Kashmir Saffron Trade Centre.