Union Joint Secy reviews progress on digitisation of land records in Srinagar

Srinagar: Union Joint Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development, Sonmoni Borah Wednesday reviewed progress on digitization and computerization of land records under Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) in Srinagar.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he subsequently reviewed progress on the scheme in Ganderbal district as well.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, Regional Director Land Records & Survey, Nazir Ahmad Khawja, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba, besides ACR, Srinagar/Ganderbal, SDMs of Srinagar/Ganderbal, Tehsildars and other concerned officers were present in the meeting

On the occasion, Union Joint Secretary took a detailed assessment of recent initiatives of government like Land Records Information System, Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) besides Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRM). He also assessed progress on various vital issues regarding encroachment drives, demarcation of Government land, status of mutations, progress of digitization of Jamabandis, and status of Patwar Khana.