Union Minister for Minority Affairs Naqvi visits Budgam

Budgam: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today visited Budgam district.

He held an interaction with DDCs, BDCs and other PRI representatives representing many adjacent areas of Doodhpathri. “The aim and objective of our visits to U.T of J&K is to shorten the gap between public and administration. This is not election season, but we are here and our visits are aimed to give new and revolutionary dimension to the progress and development of the UT. There is no scarcity of funds, committed desire to serve people is need of the hour, “Naqvi said.

Earlier, the Minister on reaching Doodhpathri inaugurated T20 Hotel Cum Restaurant constructed at a cost of Rs 5.48 Crore. The Hotel has fully comfortable 20 rooms where tourists/guests visiting this place can enjoy their stay. The Minister inspected the facilities available in the T20 Hotel.