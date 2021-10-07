Union Minister for Minority Affairs Naqvi visits Budgam

Budgam: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today visited Budgam district.
He held an interaction with DDCs, BDCs and other PRI representatives representing many adjacent areas of Doodhpathri. “The aim and objective of our visits to U.T of J&K is to shorten the gap between public and administration. This is not election season, but we are here and our visits are aimed to give new and revolutionary dimension to the progress and development of the UT. There is no scarcity of funds, committed desire to serve people is need of the hour, “Naqvi said.
Earlier, the Minister on reaching Doodhpathri inaugurated T20 Hotel Cum Restaurant constructed at a cost of Rs 5.48 Crore. The Hotel has fully comfortable 20 rooms where tourists/guests visiting this place can enjoy their stay. The Minister inspected the facilities available in the T20 Hotel.
The Minister also visited many Bakhs/Kothas existing in the vicinity where seasonal migrants are presently living. Among these Kothas, some have been renovated and refurnished on latest pattern equipped with all requisite facilities. On the occasion, the Minister had a small interaction with the local habitants who apprised him about some of the problems they are facing with regard to power and drinking water supply, installation of mobile connectivity and establishment of health facilities. Chairperson All India Muslim Waqf Board, Dr. Darakshan Andrabi, DDC & BDC Members, DC Budgam Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem, Mission Director ICDS Shabnum Shah Kamili, ADDC, ADC, GM DIC and other concerned district and sectoral Officers were also present on occasion.
The Minister on his return also paid a visit to high density apple orchard at Yakbugh Khansahib where large gathering of progressive farmers and concerned Horticulture Department officials welcomed the Minister. The Minister inspected the stalls installed at the venue by many local apple and walnut growers, demonstrating and presenting the high quality produces.
On reaching back to Budgam Headquarter, the Minister laid foundation stone for construction of District Veterinary (sheep) Hospital at Budgam coming up at an estimated Cost of Rs 135.07 lakhs.
Later, the Minister presided over a meeting of officers convened by District Administration at Conference Hall Budgam. The Deputy Commissioner through power point presentation in detail put forth the developmental scenario of the district. On the occasion, the Minister also distributed beneficiary cheques among deserving beneficiaries under marriage assistance scheme sponsored by Social Welfare Department Budgam. Subsidy cheques were also distributed among beneficiaries for establishing micro cow units, dairy units and milk vans.
In addition, Rs 50,000 monetary assistance to four persons under ISSD was also distributed.