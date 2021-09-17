Union Minister Munda lauds Bandipora admin for Covid-19 mitigation efforts

He was briefed about the Covid-19 situation in the district and the facilities available in the district to tackle the pandemic.

The minister got the firsthand overview of the measures taken to fight Covid-19 besides sampling, testing and vaccination process in the district.

Munda appreciated the role of healthcare workers and efforts of the district administration in tackling Covid-19 pandemic and urged them to continue to work with extra zeal and zest.

Later, the union minister also visited District Police Lines at KaloosaBandipora where he interacted with the CRPF men of 3rd Battalion.

He was briefed by Commandant CRPF 3rd Battalion Rakesh Sharma about various measures taken in maintaining peace and harmony in the district.

Munda appreciated the CRPF and J&K Police in fighting successful multi-front wars simultaneously including measures taken against militancy, crime and drugs.

“J&K Police plays an important role in bringing peace in Kashmir,” he said remembering the policemen who were killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad and other officers of the district were present on the occasion.