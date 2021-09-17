Union Minister Sonowal lays foundation for KP transit camp

Baramulla: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Friday laid the foundation stone for the transit camp that would be constructed for the rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits at KhawajaBaghBaramulla.

Reiterating that Kashmiri Pandits were the part and parcel of Kashmir’s composite culture, Sonowal said that the Centre under Prime Minister NarinderModi was firm to rehabilitate the Kashmiri Pandits so that they would live in their homeland with peace and harmony.

“The transit camp at Baramulla is one of the key initiatives in this direction,” he said.

The transit camp at Baramulla, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore with a cost of Rs 12 lakh on each flat, would accommodate 336 Kashmiri Pandit families.

The Baramulla district administration had earlier identified more than 45 kanalland within the municipal limits of Baramulla town at KhawajaBaghBaramulla.