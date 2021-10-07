Union Minister Yadav inaugurates workshop on Forests, Biodiversity

Srinagar: Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Bhupender Yadav today inaugurated a one day workshop on Forests, Biodiversity and Climate Change-‘Sharing Knowledge and Actions’ at SKICC here.
Speaking during the inaugural session of the workshop, Yadav said that biodiversity will be conserved only when we strengthen the local community. He added that conservation of forests and local community are deeply interconnected and therefore it is important to strengthen the local community for conservation of biodiversity.
The Union Minister said that the PRI institutions and other local community representatives should be involved in their respective areas for preservation of biodiversity.
The Minister appreciated the role of Forest and sister Departments and advised them to involve the last person in delivering mechanism so that the participation of the most deprived is ensured for the success of biodiversity conservation. He lauded the efforts of the Forest Department for constituting the Biodiversity Management Committees and linking them with the Village Panchayats.
During the workshop, a compendium on “Foresters Training Course” as well as brochure on “Protection and Conservation of Water Bodies: Use of Bio-Fencing and Catchment Area Treatment” was also released by the Minister. Also a short film titled “Jungle Ke Rakhwale” which shows the challenges faced by the front line forest staff and depict their hard duties and sacrifices was also released and showcased on the occasion.
Earlier, the Union Minister visited the stalls established by Forest Department. He encouraged the young volunteers of the NGOs as well as the researchers to actively work towards finding innovative solutions to protect the unique biodiversity of Jammu and Kashmir.
On the occasion, the Minster also planted a Chinar sapling in the lawns of SKICC. Later, the Union Minister chaired a meeting with the senior officers of the forest department and reviewed the functioning and progress achieved under different schemes by the department.