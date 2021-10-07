Union Minister Yadav inaugurates workshop on Forests, Biodiversity

Srinagar: Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Bhupender Yadav today inaugurated a one day workshop on Forests, Biodiversity and Climate Change-‘Sharing Knowledge and Actions’ at SKICC here.

Speaking during the inaugural session of the workshop, Yadav said that biodiversity will be conserved only when we strengthen the local community. He added that conservation of forests and local community are deeply interconnected and therefore it is important to strengthen the local community for conservation of biodiversity.

The Union Minister said that the PRI institutions and other local community representatives should be involved in their respective areas for preservation of biodiversity.