Union MoS Agriculture begins Baramulla visit

Baramulla: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shoba Karandlaje today started the two day visit of Baramulla district in continuity of Public Outreach Programme of the Union Government.

During the visit, the Minister interacted with several public delegations and PRI representatives at Dak Banglow here and heard various issues related to the developmental scenario of the district.

While interacting with the locals and PRI representatives, the minister remarked that the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is committed for progressive development of entire Jammu and Kashmir.