Union MoS Bhoumik E-inaugurates projects in Bandipora
Bandipora: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pritima Bhoumik on Wednesday visited Bandipora district as part of the Union Government’s ongoing public outreach programme.
The Minister participated in several activities, met public delegations and e-inaugurated various developmental projects including the academic complex of Higher Secondary School Sumbal constructed at the cost of Rs 11.18 Crore; road infrastructure and development of play fields, MGNREGA, Irrigation and Water Conservation projects.
While interacting with the delegations, the Minister said that the Central Government is implementing various developmental plans for the overall development of the people.
She said that the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry has been entrusted with the empowerment of the disadvantaged and marginalized sections of the society including Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, Senior Citizens and tribal Population. She added that the central and UT governments have launched several programmes with special focus on skill development and employment generation that will uplift the condition of these target groups.
Sharing the vision of the Prime Minister, she said that “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas” slogan by the Prime Minister is not merely a slogan but a mission that will ensure the paradigm shift in the socio-economic condition of the people who belong to the weaker sections of society.
The Minister also inspected stalls at Dak Bunglow Sumbal erected by different departments highlighting their performance under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatsov. The Minister also visited Indoor Stadium Shadipora where several cultural programmes were presented by students.