Union MoS Bhoumik E-inaugurates projects in Bandipora

Bandipora: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pritima Bhoumik on Wednesday visited Bandipora district as part of the Union Government’s ongoing public outreach programme.

The Minister participated in several activities, met public delegations and e-inaugurated various developmental projects including the academic complex of Higher Secondary School Sumbal constructed at the cost of Rs 11.18 Crore; road infrastructure and development of play fields, MGNREGA, Irrigation and Water Conservation projects.