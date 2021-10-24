Union MoS Education Annpurna Devi visits Martand Sun Temple

Anantnag: As a part of the Centre’s public outreach programme of J&K, Union Minister of State for Education, Annpurna Devi Sunday visited Martand Sun Temple in Anantnag.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that owing to its historical importance being one of the oldest surviving sun temples in the world, the minister passed directions to the district administration to take necessary steps to bring the temple on the tourist map.