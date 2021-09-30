Union MoS Education visits Baramulla; terms Kashmir cradle of knowledge and education

Baramulla: As part of Government of India's special outreach programme to the UT of J&K, Union Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar visited Baramulla district where he carried out several developmental activities having larger public significance.

The Minister visited Government Higher Secondary School Pattan where he e- Inaugurated Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya that has been established at Mundji Dangerpora, Sopore under Samagra Shiksha. The project has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 113.12 lakhs having the accommodation facility for 50 girl students.

The Minister unveiled a booklet titled "Toddler Development Course Assignments" that has been designed and developed by Digital Resource Group, Chief Education Office Baramulla in light with preschool curriculum of NCERT.