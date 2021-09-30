Union MoS Education visits Baramulla; terms Kashmir cradle of knowledge and education

Baramulla: As part of Government of India's special outreach programme to the UT of J&K, Union Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar visited Baramulla district where he carried out several developmental activities having larger public significance.
The Minister visited Government Higher Secondary School Pattan where he e- Inaugurated Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya that has been established at Mundji Dangerpora, Sopore under Samagra Shiksha. The project has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 113.12 lakhs having the accommodation facility for 50 girl students.
The Minister unveiled a booklet titled "Toddler Development Course Assignments" that has been designed and developed by Digital Resource Group, Chief Education Office Baramulla in light with preschool curriculum of NCERT.
Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister expressed delight over his interaction with the students and said that the Union government is very keen to fulfill the educational aspirations of J&K. He added that Kashmir had always remained the cradle of education and knowledge, besides terming the youth as much talented and productive.
The minister also chaired a meeting with DDC members, BDC Chairpersons, MC presidents and PRIs among other stakeholders, and listened to their developmental aspirations and concerns.
DDC Chairperson Baramulla Safeena Beigh extended gratitude of the central government for conducting the outreach programme so as to hear the common masses. She urged upon the higher authorities to redress the core and basic grievances of the people so as to satiate the aspirations of common people.