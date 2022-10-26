Union MoS Fisheries to arrive on 2-day visit to Kulgam from Oct 27

Srinagar: Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan will visit Kulgam district on October 27 and 28 as part of the Union Government’s Public Outreach Programme.

During the visit, Dr Murugan will review the progress of flood protection works at Arriguntoo and also inaugurate Phase IV of the Flood Protection Bund at the same place. He will also inaugurate Amrit Sarovar and Public Park at Checkpora.

Besides these engagements, the Minister will also visit Trout Fish Farm and Amrit Sarovar at Chancer, Trout Feed Mill at Lakhdipora Nehama and the famous Aherbal waterfall. Dr Murugan will also take stock of Trout Seed in Aherbal stream and integrated farming practices at Modergam.