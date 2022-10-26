Union MoS for Education interacts with DDCs, BDCs, other PRIs of Kangan

Ganderbal: The two-day visit of Union Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh to district Ganderbal concluded today.

On day two, the Minister visited Degree College Kangan where he interacted with DDC members, BDCs, sarpanchs and panchs of Kangan Sub-Division who apprised him about various demands and raised several developmental issues of the areas.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir, SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, Principal Degree College Kangan, SDM Kangan, faculty members, PRIs and other district officers.