Union MoS for Minority Affairs John Barla holds interactions in Kupwara

The Minister said that he was very much impressed by peaceful atmosphere and supportive and cooperative attitude of the people here, adding that some vested interests are misleading the rest of the country about the situation in Kashmir.

John Barla said that he will tell to the people across India about the peaceful environment and hospitality of the Kashmiri people. Congratulating the PRIs and administration for successful establishment of three tier Panchayati Raj System, the Minister said that the three tier system of government was available to the people of Jammu and Kashmir first time in the history of independence, adding that it was the joint responsibility of Administration and PRIs to boost the developmental tempo of rural economy.

The Minister said that Government of India has been already working on various flagship programmes aimed at to develop socio economic status of the people and number of new schemes are also in pipeline, adding that the need of the hour is to generate a massive awareness regarding all welfare schemes so that the benefits of these schemes could percolate down to the grassroots level. He urged upon the PRIs to go through the compendium of the schemes, which was provided to them earlier, and get their proper use in the field.