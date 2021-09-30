Union MoS Home Affairs visits Kupwara; meets PRIs, public deputations

The minister is on three day visit to frontier district Kupwara. The BDCs, PRIs and the deputations projected demands of their respective areas. The Minister assured that the genuine demands would be resolved on priority basis.

The Union Minister assured them that grievance of every Kashmiri would be resolved in a time bound manner, adding that the people of Kashmir have shown their interest in peace and development.

Later, the Minister visited Sector HQ Border Security Forces Kupwara, where he addressed troops in a Sainik Sammelan. On the occasion the Rai was briefed about the present security scenario and duties being performed by the BSF troops on the LoC as well as in hinterland to assist civil administration and to maintain law and order in district Kupwara.

The minister complimented troops on maintaining high morale and motivation even in the difficult terrain.