UNION MOS HOME’S 3-DAY VISIT TO KUPWARA| Development has reached people at grass root level: Nityanand Rai

Kupwara: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai Wednesday reached the frontier district Kupwara for a three-day visit as part of the Centre’s public outreach programme to Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister on reaching Kupwara laid foundation stone of Model Agriculture Farm at Khahipora-Zachaldara in Handwara subdivision of Kupwara district and sowed snow peas in the farm.

DIG Police North Kashmir Sujit Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din and DDC member Rajwar Mir Sulieman were present on the occasion.

Rai was informed that the 10 kanal farm, having project cost of Rs 50 lakh, would benefit 8000 farm operating families of the area.

The farm is being developed on scientific lines for dissemination and demonstration of farm technology to the farming community with a sole aim of doubling the farmer’s income by 2022, a slogan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister also inspected various stalls established by Agriculture and its allied departments.

Rai also laid e-foundation stone of 15 solid waste management plants costing Rs 1.20 crore.

He said that these waste management plants should be developed under convergence of Swach Bharat Mission (SBM) and MGNREGA in different panchayats of the area including Rajwar, Magam, Mawar, Handwara, Nutnussa, Qaziabad, Kupwara, Langate and Drugmulla.

Addressing the progressive farmers and PRIs present on the occasion, the minister said that it was crystal clear that the developmental initiatives initiated by the Centre from time-to-time have percolated down to the people at grass root level.

“Development has given its deep roots and no power on earth can stop the prosperity of the region,” he said.

Rai said that the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had broader vision for development in J&K and was committed to build a ‘New Kashmir’.

He said people of Kashmir had wholeheartedly supported prevalence of peace in the region.

Rai urged upon the youth and all stakeholders to take advantage of new initiatives of development.

The minister asked the people present on the occasion to be brave enough to inform him about clear picture of development taking place in their areas, adding that the sole aim of the Centre’s public outreach programme was to assess the development at grass root level.

Expressing satisfaction over the positive approach and interest of youth in education, Rai said that 13 youth from J&K including 9 from Kashmir had qualified the UPSC exam and urged upon the youth to take keen interest in education and development of their personalities.