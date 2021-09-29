Union MoS MoRTH concludes 3-day Anantnag visit

He stressed for expediting the pace of work on the Emergency Landing Project while keeping in consideration all safety measures and standard guidelines during the execution.

Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla informed the minister that the district administration was providing full support and cooperation to NHAI authorities for ensuring smooth and time-bound culmination of the project.

The minister praised administration and other departments working in sync for the progress and development of the area.

Earlier, the minister held an interactive session with the representatives of PRIs, ULB members and other delegations at Dak Bangalow Khanabal.

The public representatives held discussions with the minister and highlighted various issues and demands concerning the development and public welfare in their respective areas.

Singh assured the representatives about the prompt redress of their genuine demands.

Earlier, Singh inaugurated 400 LPM oxygen plant at Sub-district Hospital at Kokernag in Anantnag and visited Anantnag district as a part of his public outreach programme.

Congratulating the officers for installing the plant, he said such public amenities prove helpful both in normal and emergency situations like Covid-19.

He also hailed the efforts of medical and paramedic staff for their extraordinary work during the pandemic.