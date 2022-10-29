Union MoS participates in back to Village programme

Pulwama: Union Minister of State for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma today visited Panchayat Halqa Chersoo Awantipora Pulwama on the second day of Back to Village 4 programme to participate in Gram Sabha.

The minister inaugurated a volley ball match and held interaction with the students of Government Higher Secondary School Chersoo.

The minister held a brief meeting with locals of Panchayat Halqa Cheroo and listened to the issues in presence of visiting officers including CEO Tourism Phalgam Development Authority Masrat Hashmi, Additional Secretary Agriculture Production Suhail Muzaffer, District Development Commissioner Baseer ul Haq Chowadry, SDM Awantipora M Zaffar Shawl and SSP Awantipora Mohd Yousuf and other district officers.

DDC member Avtar Singh, Sarpanch of the Halqa, PRIs ,Civil Society members and Prominent citizens of the area apprised the minister regarding the issues and problems faced and also put forth some demands.