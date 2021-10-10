Union MoS Railways reviews pace of progress on Katra-Banihal section of USBRL project

Reviewing the availability of construction materials for executing agencies, the Minister directed District Administration to issue short term permits so that Railways could procure essential construction material without any problem in future also.

While enquiring about causes of delay of project, the Minister also sought a detailed report on project's cost escalation from Chief Engineers of all wings of the project.

Giving a detailed presentation on USBRL by the Railway authorities about the alignment, latest progress of work, salient features of the project, challenges, issues which need to be resolved, the Minister was informed that world’s most advanced technologies are being used for planning and construction of this National prestigious project.

The Minister was informed that the total length of USBRL is 272 KMs, of which 161 KM has already been commissioned, while as the work on the rest 111 Kms Katra-Banihal stretch is in progress and is expected to be completed by April 2023. The Katra- Banihal stretch comprises 27 nos. of Main tunnels and 8 nos. of Escape tunnels involves 97 Kms tunnelling work. The T-49 is the longest tunnel i.e., 12.75 Kms situated between Sumber- Arpinchala in Sangaldan area of Ramban district.

The project is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 27,949 crores the meeting informed, and added that as many as 786 people who have lost their 75 per cent land are provided job in Railway, besides other basic facilities are also being provided to the locals. It was informed that more than 200 Kms of approach roads including 1 tunnel and 320 bridges have been constructed to reach the working sites. A road bridge over river Chenab near Dhamkund on Ramban-Gool state highway has been constructed to move heavy materials, the meeting was informed and added that this road bridge is connecting Sangaldan, Gool, Mahore, Arnas, Kanthan and Reasi.