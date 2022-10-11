Union MoS reviews development scenario in Shopian

Shopian: Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan today visited District Shopian under Third Phase of the Public Outreach Programme of Central Government in order to assess the ground level development scenario and to listen to grievances and public demands.

While taking review of the district development profile, the Minister stressed upon officers to promote entrepreneurship ventures in Fisheries, Animal and Sheep Husbandry so that more employment opportunities are provided to the unemployed.

The minister also laid e-foundation of 3 road Projects namely Shirmal- Balpora- Tengwani Road, Hajipora –Arkhara Road, Gurinard Chanchmarg Road, to be constructed at an estimated cost of 1186.30 lakhs.

The minister also reviewed work under animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Sector with special emphasis on Central sponsored Schemes like IDDS and IPDP.

He listened to the demands and issues of related to the sector and was apprised by the respective officers about the need for establishment of Wool Processing Units, Constitution of Wool Board.

They also flagged issue of low rates of Wool and need for MSP for the product, Insurance for Fish Crop, Adequate vaccination for LSD among others.