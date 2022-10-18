Union MoS reviews developmental scenario in Kulgam

During a distribution camp at Mini-Secretariat, the Minister distributed motorised tricycles and wheel chairs among specially abled persons. He also distributed farm machinery and sanction letters to beneficiaries of PMAY-U and scholarship cheques for higher education among registered constructional workers.

The Minister also interacted with beneficiaries of various flagship schemes like PMAY, MGNREGA, NRLM and also interacted with SHG members.

While addressing the people and beneficiaries of various schemes, the Minister said that Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendar Modi is consistently working for betterment and upliftment of downtrodden and poor people and people are now getting benefited directly from schemes of Government.

The Minister also interacted with several delegations and also held interaction with Project Proponents of Mining Blocks at Resthouse Chawalgam.

Later the Minister visited Chambagund Kulgam Bridge and took stock of progress made on the bridge by the executing agency. Officers informed the Minister that the bridge will get completed within a month and total project cost of the project is Rs 32.04 crore.

The Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat through a powerpoint presentation highlighted the achievements, special initiatives and best practices of the district administration under different schemes.