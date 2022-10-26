Union MoS reviews developmental scenario in Pulwama

Pulwama: Union Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation, Corporate Affairs and Planning Rao Inderjit Singh today visited Pulwama district under Central Government’s Public Outreach Programme. He reviewed developmental scenario of the district besides reviewing implementation status of Centrally Sponsored Schemes.
During his visit, the Minister chaired a meeting of officers at Circuit House and took detailed review of various schemes and programmes of the government.
The Minister reviewed implementation and progress recorded under MGNREGA, PMAY, NRLM, NHM, Ayushman Bharat JSY, JSSK PMGSY, JJM, ICDS, PMAY-U and various other schemes.
He also took department-wise extensive review of Planning, Education and other departments and sectors.
The Minister was apprised about the overall developmental projects and the progress made on them by the executing agencies. Officers informed the Minister that all projects will get completed within the estimated time.