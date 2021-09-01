Union MoS reviews functioning of Jal Shakti Department, FPI

Srinagar, Sep 1: Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday held a review meeting of the Jal Shakti Department to discuss physical and financial achievements.

As per an official statement, Mission Director Jal Jeevan Mission, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah informed the minister the progress made under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister was informed that the Union Territory is being covered under two-phases and under phase-I, six districts have been covered while in second phase rest of the district are being covered under the JJM. The meeting was informed that of 172 works allotted, the work on 74 have been started in these six districts of the UT.

The meeting discussed the progress with respect to providing of remaining tap connections to households.

The meeting discussed issues, and problems related to the execution and implementing schemes on the ground.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that all the issues and problems have been noted and will be taken up with Government of India for speedy redressal.

The minister also discussed the Food Processing Industries with the concerned officers.

He was informed that various steps are being taken for food processing sector which include subsidies, incentives and is a focus sector for the government.

The minister said that food processing is an important aspect of industry as Kashmir produces huge quantity of fruits.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce, Ranjan Prakash Thakur; Commissioner Secretary Jal Shakti, M Raju; Chief Engineer PHE Jammu/Kashmir, Chief Engineer I&FC Jammu/Kashmir, Director Rural Sanitation, Additional Secretary Agriculture and other concerned.