Union MoS Road Transport, Highways visits Anantnag

Anantnag: As part of the Union Government’s ongoing public out-reach programme, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, General (Retired) Dr. V. K. Singh today started his three day visit to Anantnag.

The Minister inspected the stalls installed by various departments like Ag-riculture, Horticulture, ICDS, Health, Social Welfare, Handloom/Handicrafts, Industries and Commerce, Youth Services and Sports, NRLM, Animal and Sheep Husbandry etc to showcase the schemes, goods and services provid-ed by them. He was briefed about the achievements made by the respec-tive departments in the Centrally Sponsored and Flagship Schemes of the Government.

The Minister interacted with the beneficiaries and distributed welfare ben-efits among them in the form of sanction orders for Motorised Power Sprayers, Milk Vans and Dairy Units, Motorised Tricycles, kits to newborn girl children, etc.