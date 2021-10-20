Union MoS Thakur on Pahalgam visit

Anantnag: Union Minister of State for Shipping, Ports and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur arrived on a two day visit to Pahalgam today.
According to an official spokesman the visit is part of the public outreach programme.
The Minister interacted with beneficiaries and took stock of ground level implementation of various welfare schemes.
Addressing a public gathering the Minister commented that he is pleased with the effective implementation of different schemes run by the Government. He appreciated the efforts of frontline workers in dissemination of benefits to the public. He underlined the commitment of the Central Government towards progress and prosperity of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He also directed the local administration to ensure prompt delivery of services to the common people.
Laying stress on revitalizing and promoting tourist activity to strengthen the local economy, the Minister said that the Government is already in the process of shaping some ideas to introduce electric vehicles in ecologically sensitive areas.
Assuring various delegations of the timely solution to the demands, the Union MoS informed the delegations that the public outreach programme is aimed at listening to the voice of the common masses. He said that such discussions will shape the policies and development programmes for the Union Territory.
The Minister distributed cheques among SBM beneficiaries, wheelchairs and hearing aids among specially abled persons and gold cards among beneficiaries of Sehat Scheme. The Minister also inspected Stalls of handicrafts and handlooms, Industries, Health and Medical Education, RDD/NRLM, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries departments and also interacted with local artisans.