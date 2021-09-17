Union MoSChauhan takes stock of work on Zojila tunnel
Sonamarg: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Communications DevusinhChauhan Friday visited the under-construction Zojila tunnel and took stock of the work and progress on the project.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he asked the executing agency to maintain highest standards of quality besides completing the project at the stipulated deadline.
The minister was apprised that the tunnel is 14.15-km long and would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 2100 crore.
He was informed that the tunnel would reduce the travel time between Srinagar and Leh by nearly 3 hours.
Chauhan also paid obeisance at Mata KheerBhawaniMandir at Tulmulla, Ganderbal and prayed for eternal peace, harmony and development of the country.
Earlier, in the run up to the celebrations of 75th ‘AzadikaAmritMohatsav’, Chauhan launched a commemorative postal stamp in honour of RaoJaimalRathore on his 515th birth anniversary.
The spokesman said that Rathore was a Rajput warrior general of Chittorgarh who put up a defiant resistance against the vast Mughal army during its siege in 1567-1568.
On the occasion the minister said, “I count myself fortunate to get the chance of releasing a postage stamp commemorating such a brave soldier. The brave heart not only made the people of Rajasthan proud but the entire country feels pride to have him.”
Chauhan said, “When the country is celebrating its 75th AzadikaAmritMahotsav, it should be the real endeavor to remember these unsung heroes of our history. Such national heroes deserve to be recognised and remembered for the bravery and valour they depicted in safeguarding this land and its people.”
The minister said, “I appreciate the idea of releasing postal stamps in memory of such national heroes and I hope that more such commemorations should be organised in the future. These are lessons to inspire our youth and make them aware about their valiant past.”
The Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who participated virtually in the event, said, “The contribution of the warrior is such that even after the passing of more than 500 years, the memory is preserved in the human psyche. Such stories as that of RaoJaimalRathore need to be told to our children and youngsters.”
Eulogising further, Shekhawat, who was guest of honour on the occasion, said, “The story has the power to inspire and motivate our youth towards national service. Such was the gallantry of this general that his statue on elephant back has been erected inside Agra fort.”
Member of Parliament from Chittorgarh, C P Joshi, who also participated virtually, said, “The great soldier fought despite receiving a bullet in his foot. His laying of life in protecting his land is worth writing in golden letters.”
Ex-Governor Punjab V P Singh, MaharajGaj Singh and other legislators and officers from Rajasthan also spoke virtually.
The stamp was released in a virtual mode simultaneously from IT Centre, Chittorgarh Rajasthan.