Union MoSChauhan takes stock of work on Zojila tunnel

Sonamarg: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Communications DevusinhChauhan Friday visited the under-construction Zojila tunnel and took stock of the work and progress on the project.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he asked the executing agency to maintain highest standards of quality besides completing the project at the stipulated deadline.

The minister was apprised that the tunnel is 14.15-km long and would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 2100 crore.

He was informed that the tunnel would reduce the travel time between Srinagar and Leh by nearly 3 hours.

Chauhan also paid obeisance at Mata KheerBhawaniMandir at Tulmulla, Ganderbal and prayed for eternal peace, harmony and development of the country.

Earlier, in the run up to the celebrations of 75th ‘AzadikaAmritMohatsav’, Chauhan launched a commemorative postal stamp in honour of RaoJaimalRathore on his 515th birth anniversary.

The spokesman said that Rathore was a Rajput warrior general of Chittorgarh who put up a defiant resistance against the vast Mughal army during its siege in 1567-1568.

On the occasion the minister said, “I count myself fortunate to get the chance of releasing a postage stamp commemorating such a brave soldier. The brave heart not only made the people of Rajasthan proud but the entire country feels pride to have him.”